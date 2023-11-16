Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,888,000 after buying an additional 1,099,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,522,000 after buying an additional 1,315,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

NYSE PM opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

