Burney Co. Sells 75 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Burney Co. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $29,740,200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $168.52 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

