Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR opened at $180.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $189.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,398,009.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,398,009.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,319 shares of company stock valued at $27,681,918. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

