Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 1.4 %

BLIN stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

