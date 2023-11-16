Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,253,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 73.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,120.82 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,899.31 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,002.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,885.98. The firm has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

