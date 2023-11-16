BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Holdings Lowered by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 533,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 610,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

