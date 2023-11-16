BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,791 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.96% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 44,589 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 456,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,383 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MQT opened at $9.52 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

