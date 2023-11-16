BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 89,994 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 396,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 109,536 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 99,061 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 262,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MUE opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

