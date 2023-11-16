BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUI stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $175,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

