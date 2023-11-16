Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BTT opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

