BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in BlackRock by 24.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $710.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $650.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $781.77.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

