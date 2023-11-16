BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BFZ opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $12.10.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $329,299.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,233,685 shares in the company, valued at $46,358,850.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 328,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,111.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.