BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BFZ opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $12.10.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $329,299.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,233,685 shares in the company, valued at $46,358,850.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 328,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,111.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

