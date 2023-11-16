Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$12.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$6.89 and a one year high of C$12.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$658.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.46.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

