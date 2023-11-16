Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,293 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

NYSE:PNC opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.71. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

