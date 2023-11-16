Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $610.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $579.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.68, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $576.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,138 shares of company stock worth $20,881,627,358 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.