Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $245.78 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.82. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

