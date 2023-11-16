Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $140.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.21. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

