Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 96 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $260.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

