Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 550 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.071 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

