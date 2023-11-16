Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 1,329 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $213.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

