Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 321 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 360,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

