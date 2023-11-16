Berger Financial Group Inc Has $418,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. The company has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

