Berger Financial Group Inc Has $335,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock opened at $98.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $509.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

