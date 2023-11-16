Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $971,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $75.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average of $75.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

