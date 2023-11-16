Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $338.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.66. The company has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

