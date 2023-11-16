Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 1,361 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 241,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 420,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 942,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $90.33 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.