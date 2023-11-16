Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 415 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.