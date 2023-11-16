Berenberg Bank Lowers Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target to GBX 1,520

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2023

Energean (LON:ENOGGet Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,555 ($19.10) to GBX 1,520 ($18.67) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Energean Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:ENOG opened at GBX 881 ($10.82) on Thursday. Energean has a 52-week low of GBX 807.50 ($9.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,560 ($19.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,916.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 981.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,070.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Energean

In related news, insider Panagiotis Benos sold 40,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($13.96), for a total transaction of £456,084.81 ($560,094.33). 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.