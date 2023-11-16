Berenberg Bank Lowers Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target to GBX 1,520

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,555 ($19.10) to GBX 1,520 ($18.67) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Energean Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:ENOG opened at GBX 881 ($10.82) on Thursday. Energean has a 52-week low of GBX 807.50 ($9.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,560 ($19.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,916.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 981.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,070.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Energean

In related news, insider Panagiotis Benos sold 40,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($13.96), for a total transaction of £456,084.81 ($560,094.33). 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

