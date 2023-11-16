Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLTE. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Belite Bio

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Belite Bio Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. Belite Bio has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belite Bio will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.