Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.71

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.71 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 474.10 ($5.82), with a volume of 1562950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472.80 ($5.81).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.78) to GBX 495 ($6.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.65) to GBX 464 ($5.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 481.75 ($5.92).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Trading Up 0.2 %

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.57, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 447.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a GBX 23.50 ($0.29) dividend. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is presently 6,415.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mike Scott purchased 10,550 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £50,007 ($61,411.03). In other news, insider Mike Scott acquired 10,550 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £50,007 ($61,411.03). Also, insider Caroline Silver bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 397 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £39,700 ($48,753.53). 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.