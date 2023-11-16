Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 343.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $241,385.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 149,311 shares in the company, valued at $27,618,055.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $241,385.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 149,311 shares in the company, valued at $27,618,055.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,498 shares of company stock valued at $67,024,141 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $187.32 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $215.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.00 and its 200-day moving average is $179.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

