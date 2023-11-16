Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chemours were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chemours by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Chemours by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.05.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.31%.

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

