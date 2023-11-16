Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $884,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,096 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 895,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,033,858,000 after purchasing an additional 472,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $866,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,761 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

