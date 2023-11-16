Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EZU. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,067,000 after purchasing an additional 225,412 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS EZU opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

