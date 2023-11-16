AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AU stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,186 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

