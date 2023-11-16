Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE AMPE opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $168,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

