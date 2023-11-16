Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Amkor Technology has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $66,933.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,417.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $66,933.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at $496,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,508,173 over the last three months. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

