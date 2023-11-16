American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Major Shareholder Sells $1,025,000,000.00 in Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $63.48 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

