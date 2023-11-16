Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Align Technology by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $205.06 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.54.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

