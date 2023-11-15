Wintrust Investments LLC Has $7.46 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO opened at $413.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.51.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

