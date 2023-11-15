Wintrust Investments LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $598.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $598.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

