Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

