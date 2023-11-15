Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 10,493 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.17 and a 200-day moving average of $144.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

