Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 462 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $445.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

