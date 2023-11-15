Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. CL King decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $681.16 million, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $37.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 122,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 26,474 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

