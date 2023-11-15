Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 87.8% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 23.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 76.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 50.3% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $453.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.