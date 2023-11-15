vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $36.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.