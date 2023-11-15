voxeljet (VJET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. voxeljet has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.
voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter.
voxeljet Stock Performance
voxeljet stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About voxeljet
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
