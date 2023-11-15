Vestor Capital LLC Takes $171,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $444.22 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

