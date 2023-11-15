Vestor Capital LLC Sells 582 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 0.7% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 92.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 30.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE:MTZ opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.63. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33.

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.